Food truck surprise! [Travel day 2 filler]

After arriving in Raleigh and quickly touring the accessible areas of the North Carolina State Capitol, we headed down I-40 toward the Jacksonville/Swansboro area, where the “unplugged wedding” would be held the next day.
Just north of the I-95 interchange, we stopped at a rest area and hoped to find someplace to eat nearby. Turned out the Fainting Goat Brewing Co. was in Benson, NC, just a few miles away. We stopped in only to learn that they didn't have food. However — Cousin's Maine Lobster Food Truck was setting up outside and a line was already forming.
We each had Lobster Grilled Cheese & Tots and shared a cup of lobster bisque. As we walked back in to the taproom, our flight was drawn and we had an unexpectedly delicious dinner-on-the-road.
Good fortune: I don't see Fainting Goat on the Raleigh truck's current schedule…