Furniture “maintenance” by rhoing
Photo 3075

Furniture “maintenance”

Amish constructed dining room chairs. On this visit to Mom's, I got more of the story.

As built-and-purchased, the center piece of plywood was not present. Clare's dad had to cut pieces to fit in each of the six chairs. There otherwise was no support inside the frames!

Over time, however, Dad's screws work their way out or the MDF gives and I have been moving the screws and brackets for at least three years now. See the notation upper-right. I like finding “Dad tracks” occasionally from both our dads and maybe someday someone will enjoy finding “Thom tracks” on things I have worked on.

8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Thom Mitchell

Thom Mitchell
@janeandcharlie Perhaps Charlie can relate!
March 16th, 2020  
