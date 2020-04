New point-and-shoot

For our hiking trip in April, I need something sturdier and easier-to-use than the dSLR (and that I can take in the boat when I row) and something better than my cell phone camera. Also, a dSLR-alternative for our trip to Alaska next week. This is what I settled on: Canon PowerShot SX720 HS.



[ IMG_0571e075ccwS9x675ACstm :: 60mm ]