Recycling changes [Lame post #102] by rhoing
Photo 3108

Recycling changes [Lame post #102]

The city no longer accepts bagged shredded paper in the paper & newsprint & paper board bin. I had a big garbage bag of shredded paper … which does not fit in this trailer's slot for paper. So home it went for repackaging into smaller bags. At least the majority of the paper-shredding projects — old medical and financial paperwork and documents with personal identifiers for students and me from more than three decades as a professor — were done a few years ago. Now it's more of a monthly trickle.

Shot today, but not a very interesting shot, so it gets my tag of “tmlameposts.”

4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

