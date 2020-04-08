Well, today was a first…

I took an unscheduled swim in the lake … flipping out of the shell two feet from the dock.



When I launched, there were two young men fishing off the end of the dock. To keep my [social] distance, I tried to launch from the side as far from them as I could manage (with a 21' craft). I wasn't able to push myself far enough away from the dock to get my dockside oar in the water. Stuck, one of the young men offered to “help.” As one friend told me after-the-fact, never let a non-rower “help.”



The young man started out well enough, pushing the dockside oar blade straight away from the dock. But then he started raising the blade. Rowers always keep the handles together, so when the dockside oar went up, the opposite oar blade had nowhere to go but into the water, tipping the shell and in I went. Sigh.



The early-April water wasn't too cold; it was actually a bit refreshing. My rowing guru said he would have said, Forget it, and gone home. But with the gym closed, this is my exercise, so I did a bit over 14K (8¾ miles), drying out in the process.



I lost my sunglasses into several feet of water when I got dunked, but otherwise the only harm was to my pride.



[ IMG_0446S130x65Atm :: P&S ]