Previous
Next
Looks like a good day to row! by rhoing
Photo 3117

Looks like a good day to row!

The dock/launching area.

[ IMG_20200416_110138268SOOC9x675tm :: cell phone ]
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise