Just beat the rain!

I don't mind rowing in a light drizzle; it's actually kind of calming and there usually aren't many power boats out when that's the weather. As today's drizzle was turning to a harder rain, I was gliding to the dock.



10½K and about the most equal speeds I've ever had going out (2:45.2/500m) and coming back (2:43.3/500m). That just shows how little wind there was. :)



Last row in April. Not going to reach my water-meters goal.



[ IMG_20200425_134614050_HDRS9x675Otm :: cell phone ]