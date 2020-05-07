Sign up
Photo 3137
Obsolete
No land line. No wired phones. So the phone cords aren't doing anything but taking up space in a box in the garage. (I can hear my granddaughter: “PapaThom, what’s a ‘phone cord’?”)
[ IMG_0478S88x75tm :: P&S ]
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3137
photos
42
followers
32
following
4
365
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
23rd April 2020 12:25pm
Tags
technology
,
obsolete
,
phone cord
,
tmfiller
,
tm-sx720
