This reminds me of a high school physics project. I was in a group with classmate Bob McMasters, who had, what I thought at the time was, a fancy camera. He took photographs of the ripples in a pan of water so we could analyze the interference patterns. Hence the title for today’s post.There are two dominant sources of the interference patterns from a rowing shell:» the bow of the shell pushing water away (the inverted-V pattern)» the stern of the shell moving through the water (leaving a V-shape as the water fills the space the shell has vacated). Similar post many years ago. I think I was going faster today: compare them side-by-side » Out: 7,519m in 43:38.7 (2:54.1 per 500m), 904s; 0 CLAMs» Back: 7,513m in 39:52.5 (2:39.2 per 500m), 866s; 2 CLAMs[ IMG_0546S100x75Atm :: P&S ]