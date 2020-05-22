Previous
Next
Interference by rhoing
Photo 3152

Interference

This reminds me of a high school physics project. I was in a group with classmate Bob McMasters, who had, what I thought at the time was, a fancy camera. He took photographs of the ripples in a pan of water so we could analyze the interference patterns. Hence the title for today’s post.

There are two dominant sources of the interference patterns from a rowing shell:
» the bow of the shell pushing water away (the inverted-V pattern)
» the stern of the shell moving through the water (leaving a V-shape as the water fills the space the shell has vacated).

Similar post many years ago. I think I was going faster today: compare them side-by-side.

» Out: 7,519m in 43:38.7 (2:54.1 per 500m), 904s; 0 CLAMs
» Back: 7,513m in 39:52.5 (2:39.2 per 500m), 866s; 2 CLAMs

[ IMG_0546S100x75Atm :: P&S ]
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise