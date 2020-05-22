This reminds me of a high school physics project. I was in a group with classmate Bob McMasters, who had, what I thought at the time was, a fancy camera. He took photographs of the ripples in a pan of water so we could analyze the interference patterns. Hence the title for today’s post.
There are two dominant sources of the interference patterns from a rowing shell:
» the bow of the shell pushing water away (the inverted-V pattern)
» the stern of the shell moving through the water (leaving a V-shape as the water fills the space the shell has vacated).