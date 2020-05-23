Sign up
Photo 3153
Rowing selfie [Filler]
Taken on yesterday's row. Not bad for not being able to flip the camera with a point-and-shoot rather than phone.
[ IMG_0545S100x75CsU :: P&S ]
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3153
photos
43
followers
32
following
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
22nd May 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rowing
,
illinois
,
selfie
,
sculling
,
cedar lake
,
tmrowing
,
tmsculling
,
tm-sx720
