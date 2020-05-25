Memorial Day cookout … for two

Normally, we would have friends over for burgers or brats. But these are not normal times.



The two slices of cheese finish a package from having grilled cheese sandwiches a couple times recently.



The grilled cheese sandwiches and the grilled “pub-style thick and juicy” burgers were prepared according to directions in The Food Lab, by J. Kenji López-Alt.



[ IMG_20200525_170826826S9x675Utm :: cell phone ]