Photo 3155
Memorial Day cookout … for two
Normally, we would have friends over for burgers or brats. But these are not normal times.
The two slices of cheese finish a package from having grilled cheese sandwiches a couple times recently.
The grilled cheese sandwiches and the grilled “pub-style thick and juicy” burgers were prepared according to directions in
The Food Lab
, by J. Kenji López-Alt.
[ IMG_20200525_170826826S9x675Utm :: cell phone ]
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details
1
1
365
365
XT1635-01
XT1635-01
Taken
25th May 2020 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burgers
,
cookout
,
grilling
,
memorial day
,
cheeseburgers
,
tm-moto
