Reading with Mimi [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 3176

Reading with Mimi [Travel day]

Today we made the 725-mile drive from Ohio to Massachusetts. We made it in time to see our 2½+ year old granddaughter before she had to go to bed. All the cargo made it intact, too. The “Chosen One” for bedtime stories was (of course) Mimi.

[ IMG_20200618_191149726TS9x675tm :: cell phone ]
18th June 2020 18th Jun 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
