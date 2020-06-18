Sign up
Photo 3176
Reading with Mimi [Travel day]
Today we made the 725-mile drive from Ohio to Massachusetts. We made it in time to see our 2½+ year old granddaughter before she had to go to bed.
All the cargo
made it intact, too. The “Chosen One” for bedtime stories was (of course) Mimi.
[ IMG_20200618_191149726TS9x675tm :: cell phone ]
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3176
photos
44
followers
33
following
870% complete
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
XT1635-01
Taken
18th June 2020 7:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
,
bedtime
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
bedtime stories
,
travel-day
,
tm-moto
