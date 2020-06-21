Previous
Next
Exploring the outdoors by rhoing
Photo 3179

Exploring the outdoors

With curls. Lots of curls.

[ IMG_0912S105x70Utm :: 55mm ]
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise