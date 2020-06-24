Sign up
Photo 3182
Fences [ETSOOI]
On a walk to
the pond
with our daughter's family. Reminding me that you can't get all the vertical lines vertical and the horizontal lines horizontal. Such is optics and inexpensive lenses (especially wide angle lenses).
[ IMG_0655e130cwS92x62Gstm :: P&S ]
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
24th June 2020 9:18am
Tags
fence
,
bandw
,
etsooi
,
tmbandw
,
tm-sx720
