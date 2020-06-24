Previous
Fences [ETSOOI] by rhoing
Photo 3182

Fences [ETSOOI]

On a walk to the pond with our daughter's family. Reminding me that you can't get all the vertical lines vertical and the horizontal lines horizontal. Such is optics and inexpensive lenses (especially wide angle lenses).

[ IMG_0655e130cwS92x62Gstm :: P&S ]
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
