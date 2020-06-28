“I so sad you leaving.” [Travel day]

Us, too, but it's time.



Can't make the 1,200 mile drive in one day, but we don't know where we're staying tonight. We left Massachusetts only hoping to make more-than-half of the drive today.



We ended up making it to north-of-Cincinnati, about 840–850 miles. We stayed at a Hyatt Place that only reopened about a week earlier and they seemed to be taking Covid-19 protocols pretty seriously. It was definitely weird wiping down a hotel room upon entering. Necessary? Probably not, but 5–10 minutes well-spent for additional safety and peace-of-mind.



Today's drive left us only about 350 miles for the next day … but driving this far today will turn out to have been unwise…



[ IMG_20200628_070320219S675x9GsSctm :: cell phone ]