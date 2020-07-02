Sign up
Photo 3190
Back to exercise
Not very ambitious after being gone more than two weeks: only 7 miles.
Calculated in my head that I needed 11,263m for 7 miles and this was 11,279m. :)
Notes
Out:
5,518m in 29:00.6 (2:37.7 per 500m); 658 strokes
Back:
5,761m in 32:28.4 (2:49.1 per 500m); 736 strokes
Must have been a northerly breeze (slower pace going back north)…
IMG_0746e130cwS125x75Otm :: P&S
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3190
photos
45
followers
33
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
2nd July 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rowing
,
illinois
,
sculling
,
maas
,
cedar lake
,
maas aero
,
tmrowing
,
tmsculling
,
tm-sx720
