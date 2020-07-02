Back to exercise

Previous
Not very ambitious after being gone more than two weeks: only 7 miles.
Calculated in my head that I needed 11,263m for 7 miles and this was 11,279m. :)

Notes
Out: 5,518m in 29:00.6 (2:37.7 per 500m); 658 strokes
Back: 5,761m in 32:28.4 (2:49.1 per 500m); 736 strokes
Must have been a northerly breeze (slower pace going back north)…

Photo Details

