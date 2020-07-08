Previous
Doctor visits… by rhoing
Photo 3196

Doctor visits…

Took Clare to “prompt care” for her lower-back pain. Turned out it’s her SI joint. Injections. Rxs. Physical therapy. As the non-patient, I had my temperature taken and I shouldn't have been allowed to “go back” with her: such is life for now.

marlboromaam ace
Oiy - not good! I hope she feels better soon!
August 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot of todays situation. Hope she is feeling better soon.
August 11th, 2020  
