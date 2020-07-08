Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3196
Doctor visits…
Took Clare to "prompt care" for her lower-back pain. Turned out it's her
SI joint
. Injections. Rxs. Physical therapy. As the non-patient, I had my temperature taken and I shouldn't have been allowed to "go back" with her: such is life for now.
Looking back
1 year ago:
"Common Buckeye"
2 years ago: no post
3 years ago:
"Trip down memory lane…"
4 years ago:
"Not what *I* wanted to see at midnight…"
5 years ago:
"Red letter day"
6 years ago:
"Butterfly Bush"
7 years ago:
"At least it's not a butterfly?"
8 years ago:
"When you're bigger than the flowers…"
9 years ago:
"Geek Toys IV"
[ IMG_20200708_102654909U9x675 :: cell phone ]
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
2
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
3196
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Views
7
2
365
XT1635-01
8th July 2020 10:26am
medical
tm-moto
coronavirus
covid-19
marlboromaam
ace
Oiy - not good! I hope she feels better soon!
August 11th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot of todays situation. Hope she is feeling better soon.
August 11th, 2020
