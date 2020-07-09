Previous
Next
Reflections [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3197

Reflections [Filler]

From the Longleaf Pondweed row a few days ago.

Rowing info
Out: 7,556m in 42:17.6 (2:47.9 per 500m); 962 strokes
Back: 7,516m in 40:38.9 (2:42.2 per 500m); 971 strokes (24½ spm avg)

Looking back
1 year ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (dark form female)”
2 years ago: “A different corner of the lake”
3 years ago: “Infrastructure”
4 years ago: “Sulphur” (butterfly)
5 years ago: “Painting the living room…”
6 years ago: “Crinum Lily”
7 years ago: “I swear I am not making up this name!”
8 years ago: “Painted Lady” (butterfly)
9 years ago: “Mystery shot?”

[ IMG_0760S1000x664Utm :: P&S ]
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise