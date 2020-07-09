Sign up
Photo 3197
Reflections [Filler]
From the
Longleaf Pondweed
row a few days ago.
Rowing info
Out: 7,556m in 42:17.6 (2:47.9 per 500m); 962 strokes
Back: 7,516m in 40:38.9 (2:42.2 per 500m); 971 strokes (24½ spm avg)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (dark form female)”
2 years ago:
“A different corner of the lake”
3 years ago:
“Infrastructure”
4 years ago:
“Sulphur”
(butterfly)
5 years ago:
“Painting the living room…”
6 years ago:
“Crinum Lily”
7 years ago:
“I swear I am not making up this name!”
8 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
(butterfly)
9 years ago:
“Mystery shot?”
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
rowing
,
illinois
,
cedar lake
,
tmrowing
,
tmfiller
,
tm-sx720
