Photo 3199
Peck’s Skipper
One of the many small butterflies in the Hesperiidae family (Hesperiinae subfamily).
Submitted to BAMONA and BugGuide for ID confirmation and records.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Fiery Skipper”
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago:
“Mom's $15 vise [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
““Now for something completely different””
5 years ago:
“Ahhhhh......”
6 years ago:
“Hanging by a thread”
7 years ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper”
8 years ago:
“Sigh. I guess I’ll take my camera…”
9 years ago:
“ROYGBIV Umbrella”
[ IMG_0996S7x7Atm :: 250mm ]
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3199
photos
45
followers
34
following
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
hesperiidae
,
peck's skipper
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm55-250mm
,
tmskippers
,
polites peckius
,
tmbutterflies2020
