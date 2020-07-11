Previous
Peck’s Skipper by rhoing
Photo 3199

Peck’s Skipper

One of the many small butterflies in the Hesperiidae family (Hesperiinae subfamily).

Submitted to BAMONA and BugGuide for ID confirmation and records.

[ IMG_0996S7x7Atm :: 250mm ]
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
