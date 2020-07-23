Just hangin’ out

Alas, my butterfly (and most other insect) posts may be coming to an end. My long lens is acting up:
“Err 01 · Communications between the camera and lens is faulty. Clean the lens contacts.”
Yeaaaah, cleaning the lens contacts does not work. I got nearly ten years from this 55–250mm kit lens. But I’m not sure I’m willing to spend the money for a replacement… :-\
I have tried it multiple times since this day. Last attempts were yesterday: worked on the first frame and then zero times after that. It was frustrating, so I'm going to get a screwdriver and take it apart so I'm not even tempted to use it. Perhaps there will be a post of a disassembled zoom lens!!