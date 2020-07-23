Previous
Just hangin’ out by rhoing
Photo 3211

Just hangin’ out

Alas, my butterfly (and most other insect) posts may be coming to an end. My long lens is acting up:
Err 01 · Communications between the camera and lens is faulty. Clean the lens contacts.
Yeaaaah, cleaning the lens contacts does not work. I got nearly ten years from this 55–250mm kit lens. But I’m not sure I’m willing to spend the money for a replacement… :-\

» Submitted to BAMONA as “Danaus plexippus” or “Monarch”
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]
» Posts from this lens

23rd July 2020

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg
aww, this is a nice shot. Sorry to hear about your lens, I hope it hangs on a little longer.
August 17th, 2020  
Thom Mitchell
@dutchothotmailcom Nope. It's dead. But thanks for the hopeful wish.
I have tried it multiple times since this day. Last attempts were yesterday: worked on the first frame and then zero times after that. It was frustrating, so I'm going to get a screwdriver and take it apart so I'm not even tempted to use it. Perhaps there will be a post of a disassembled zoom lens!!
August 17th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels
beautiful fav
August 17th, 2020  
