Photo 3220
Pandemic Puzzle #12
A Disney/Pixar theme. :)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, dorsal view”
2 years ago:
“Why I’m here”
3 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
4 years ago:
“New-to-me butterfly: Acmon Blue [filler #15]”
5 years ago:
“Blower motor resistor”
6 years ago:
“Green June Beetle”
7 years ago:
“Flowers-‘squared’”
8 years ago:
“Two-fer: Female ‘Macrocentrid’ on cone flower”
9 years ago:
“What sort of person am I?”
1st August 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
2
2
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
1st August 2020 2:33pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, I had to look twice. you are good at this.
August 19th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderfully done!
August 19th, 2020
