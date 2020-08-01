Previous
Next
Pandemic Puzzle #12 by rhoing
Photo 3220

Pandemic Puzzle #12

A Disney/Pixar theme. :)

Looking back
1 year ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, dorsal view”
2 years ago: “Why I’m here”
3 years ago: “Common Buckeye”
4 years ago: “New-to-me butterfly: Acmon Blue [filler #15]”
5 years ago: “Blower motor resistor”
6 years ago: “Green June Beetle”
7 years ago: “Flowers-‘squared’”
8 years ago: “Two-fer: Female ‘Macrocentrid’ on cone flower”
9 years ago: “What sort of person am I?”

[ IMG_0798S996x708AB20 :: P&S ]
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, I had to look twice. you are good at this.
August 19th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderfully done!
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise