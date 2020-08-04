Sign up
Photo 3223
Don’t know that there’s a mortgage on the dock…
… but it’s definitely underwater.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper, standard view”
2 years ago:
“Eagle Harbor Lighthouse”
3 years ago:
“Jennifer Hall at the Varsity Center (Carbondale)”
4 years ago:
“Slamming on the brakes”
5 years ago:
“Jason Isbell & special guest Lydia Loveless”
6 years ago:
“Squash Vine Borer”
7 years ago:
“So much blue!”
8 years ago:
“‘House rules’ definitely apply”
9 years ago:
“August abstract #1: Textured-red”
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
illinois
,
underwater
,
dock
,
aero
,
maas
,
cedar lake
,
tm-sx720
GaryW
Love the caption.
August 20th, 2020
