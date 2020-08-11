Sign up
Photo 3230
Rowing shell: A different view
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Boston from the Bunker Hill Monument”
2 years ago:
“On the water again [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“More eclipse run-up stuff [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Broad-headed Sharpshooter”
5 years ago:
“Cabbage White (female)”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
7 years ago:
“Ed & Judy’s ’57 Chevy (Bel Air)”
8 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (‘dorsal’ view)”
9 years ago:
“Green tubes”
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Tags
rowing
illinois
aero
scull
maas
cedar lake
tm-sx720
bow ball
marlboromaam
ace
Interesting shot! That decking looks like it's taken some beatings which added to its texture!
August 24th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
That's a great perspective.
August 24th, 2020
