Monarch … with point-and-shoot camera by rhoing
Photo 3238

Monarch … with point-and-shoot camera

Testing … my patience to get close enough and the point-and-shoot’s ability to zoom. Looks pretty sharp.

Definitely a Monarch (and not a Viceroy).
Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ IMG_0855S12x9Atm :: P&S ]
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
