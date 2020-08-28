Sign up
Photo 3247
Don’t know yet! [Filler]
I suspect we will consider this to be a “weed.” It’s popped up in the midst of some things we
did
plant, but it’s nothing we planted and I don’t recognize it yet. I’ve left this photo for my plant systematics expert; perhaps he knows.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Doomed project? [Travel day]”
(
66 days
)
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Travel day... [Filler]”
(
35 days
)
4 years ago:
“What more can I say?”
(
8 days
)
5 years ago:
“Object of scorn for many”
(
15 days
)
6 years ago:
“The pad is poured!”
(
16 days
)
7 years ago:
“Datura metel”
(
2 days
)
8 years ago:
“Second [self-] challenge”
(
2 days
)
9 years ago:
“State Fair ‘monster’”
(
8 days
)
[ IMG_1382S9x12B-10tm :: 60mm ]
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3247
photos
47
followers
37
following
889% complete
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
leaves
,
weed
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmmacro
,
tm60mm
,
tmleaves
,
tmfiller
Corinne
ace
Pretty !
September 3rd, 2020
