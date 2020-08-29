Previous
Red-spotted Purple by rhoing
Photo 3248

Red-spotted Purple

Worked on boat repair in the garage today, so the only camera I had at hand was the point-and-shoot when this Red-spotted Purple came to visit. I see these at the lake, but hardly ever at the house. Alas, this is the only shot I was able to get, and it's a bit dark, but it's good enough to be diagnostic. I was struck for the first time by the “red,” white, and blue rows of spots on the trailing edge of the forewing. This butterfly is also quite beautiful from above.
» ID’ed at BAMONA as “Limenitis arthemis astyanax” or “Red-spotted Purple.”
» Subspecies pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

» There are four subspecies of the Limenitis arthemis species:
1. White Admiral;
2. Western White Admiral;
3. Red-spotted Purple;
4. Arizona Red-spotted Purple
» BugGuide’s identification guide

29th August 2020

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

