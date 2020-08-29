Worked on boat repair in the garage today, so the only camera I had at hand was the point-and-shoot when this Red-spotted Purple came to visit. I see these at the lake, but hardly ever at the house. Alas, this is the only shot I was able to get, and it's a bit dark, but it's good enough to be diagnostic. I was struck for the first time by the “red,” white, and blue rows of spots on the trailing edge of the forewing. This butterfly is also quite beautiful from above.
» ID’ed at BAMONA as “Limenitis arthemis astyanax” or “Red-spotted Purple.”
» Subspecies pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]