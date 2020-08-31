Previous
Nothing like thunder for motivation

No storms in the forecast when I left, but there was the unmistakable rumble of thunder when I was a couple miles from the dock. Pretty good motivation to row a little harder on the last leg. The sprinkles didn't start until I was back on the dock and there was no lightning until the shell was on top of the car and I was about to drive home.

Just for fun: A brief history of Concept2 oars
» An excerpt: “1991: The Big Blade is developed at Concept2. This asymmetric hatchet-shaped blade appeared to be 1–2% faster than existing designs and is prominently used during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.” One to two percent faster. So 1m 38s–1m 39s instead of 1m 40s: At the collegiate varsity and Olympic levels, fractions of a second matter.

Rowing stats 9,917m: just short of my usual 10K minimum
(N dock > NW corner > SE corner > N dock)
2,149 in 12:09.1 (2:50.0); 22 spm; 267s; 0 CLAMs
4,258 in 23:59.1 (2:49.4); 22½ spm; 529s; 1 CLAM
3,510 in 19:13.3 (2:44.4); 23 spm; 434s; 2 CLAMs

31st August 2020

Thom Mitchell

marlboromaam ace
Absolutely! Glad you weren't on the water when the lightening started.
September 5th, 2020  
