Corn Earworm Moth by rhoing
Photo 3255

Corn Earworm Moth

ID’ed as Helicoverpa zea or “Corn Earworm” at BugGuide

Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Moths ]

[ IMG_1449S100x75Atm :: 60mm ]
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture
September 12th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Amazing colors! Great shot! FAV and pinning. =)
September 12th, 2020  
