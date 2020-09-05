Sign up
Photo 3255
Corn Earworm Moth
ID’ed as
Helicoverpa zea
or “Corn Earworm” at
BugGuide
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Moths
]
[ IMG_1449S100x75Atm :: 60mm ]
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
2
2
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3255
photos
47
followers
37
following
891% complete
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
5th September 2020 11:31am
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
noctuidae
,
helicoverpa zea
,
garden-visitor
,
owlet moth
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
bamona-submitted
,
tmmacro
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
heliothinae
,
corn earworm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture
September 12th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Amazing colors! Great shot! FAV and pinning. =)
September 12th, 2020
