Previous
Next
Black and Yellow Argiope by rhoing
Photo 3258

Black and Yellow Argiope

Found this Argiope aurantia on its distinctive web as I was weeding along our side of the neighbors' stockade fence.
» Submitted to BugGuide
» Species page at BugGuide

Looking back
1 year ago: “Gathering for a photo”
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: “Pittock Mansion, Portland, OR”
4 years ago: “'Astyanax' Red-spotted Purple [Filler #21]”
5 years ago: “Screwed”
6 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
7 years ago: “Red-spotted Purple”
8 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak, posing”
9 years ago: “Concrete Camouflage”

[ IMG_1498S100x75Atm :: 60mm ]
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise