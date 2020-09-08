Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3258
Black and Yellow Argiope
Found this
Argiope aurantia
on its distinctive web as I was weeding along our side of the
neighbors' stockade fence
.
»
Submitted to BugGuide
»
Species page at BugGuide
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Gathering for a photo”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Pittock Mansion, Portland, OR”
4 years ago:
“'Astyanax' Red-spotted Purple [Filler #21]”
5 years ago:
“Screwed”
6 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
7 years ago:
“Red-spotted Purple”
8 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak, posing”
9 years ago:
“Concrete Camouflage”
[ IMG_1498S100x75Atm :: 60mm ]
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
macro
,
arachnid
,
spiders
,
argiope aurantia
,
black and yellow argiope
,
araneidae
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tmmacro
,
tmspiders
,
tm60mm
,
orb weavers
