Previous
Next
Draining the stern compartment by rhoing
Photo 3260

Draining the stern compartment

35–40 year old shell — who knows how many times it’s had some “surgery” and where some seams are no longer watertight, but both bow and stern compartments were full of water yesterday by the time I got back in the seat and rowed back to the dock. (Once you get some momentum going, the added weight of the water in the boat helps to maintain that momentum.) The bow bulkhead has drain/vent holes, so I got that pretty well emptied out yesterday, but the stern bulkhead has no such outlets for draining water. So I have it tipped up from the stern to let more water dribble out where the bulkhead obviously isn’t watertight.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Mall of America [Travel day]”
2 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
3 years ago: “International Rose Test Garden”
4 years ago: “Cabbage White on Allium (Ohio)”
5 years ago: “Life-and-death in the back yard”
6 years ago: “4-frame day: 11:50 p.m. …”
7 years ago: “At least it wasn’t a Sachem…”
8 years ago: “Finally!”
9 years ago: “Snapdragon”

[ IMG_1500S105x70Atm :: 18mm ]
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise