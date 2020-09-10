Draining the stern compartment

35–40 year old shell — who knows how many times it’s had some “surgery” and where some seams are no longer watertight, but both bow and stern compartments were full of water yesterday by the time I got back in the seat and rowed back to the dock. (Once you get some momentum going, the added weight of the water in the boat helps to maintain that momentum.) The bow bulkhead has drain/vent holes, so I got that pretty well emptied out yesterday, but the stern bulkhead has no such outlets for draining water. So I have it tipped up from the stern to let more water dribble out where the bulkhead obviously isn’t watertight.