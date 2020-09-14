Previous
Next
Pandemic Puzzle #16 by rhoing
Photo 3263

Pandemic Puzzle #16

Doors.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Veins”
2 years ago: “Black Swan Brewpub, Indianapolis”
3 years ago: “One last look before checking out”
4 years ago: “Seeking shelter from the storm…”
5 years ago: “Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
6 years ago: “Done outside!”
7 years ago: “Fun with Geometry”
8 years ago: “Do not adjust your television”
9 years ago: “Shadows of time”

[ IMG_1507S960x674A :: 28mm ]
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise