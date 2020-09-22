Aggregating

A long-term project has been to organize the garage. Over many years, things get stashed where there's space or just get set loose on the work bench or in a plastic parts bag. I think I have found all the L-brackets and they're all in one place now!
Taken with a Joby GorillaPod (for the longer exposure and greater DOF with the 60mm lens) and my late-FIL's OttLite.
Another goal is to have a “photo-station” in the garage, for photos like this with the OttLite on the work surface or with the “foldio.” (You can Google “foldio” or I should post a photo of mine, though this post is part of it.)