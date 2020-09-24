Clearly produced for an international market!

These are the adapters for the power cord for my foldio photo box. The US adapter is the one at right with two vertical slats. So what areas of the world have the others:
» two square contacts with a third, non-conducting slat (left)?
» two angled slats (middle-top)?
» two round pins (middle-bottom)?
The coloring is odd because I shot these in the photo box, but I obviously didn't have the light plugged in … because the adapter for the power supply is in the photo! (I did use the OttLite to add additional, direct light to that from the overhead LED fixture in the garage.)