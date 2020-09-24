Previous
Next
Clearly produced for an international market! by rhoing
Photo 3273

Clearly produced for an international market!

These are the adapters for the power cord for my foldio photo box. The US adapter is the one at right with two vertical slats. So what areas of the world have the others:
» two square contacts with a third, non-conducting slat (left)?
» two angled slats (middle-top)?
» two round pins (middle-bottom)?
The coloring is odd because I shot these in the photo box, but I obviously didn't have the light plugged in … because the adapter for the power supply is in the photo! (I did use the OttLite to add additional, direct light to that from the overhead LED fixture in the garage.)

Looking back
1 year ago: “Happy Birthday, Greg!”
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: “The remote that keeps on clicking.”
4 years ago: “Captured in flight”
5 years ago: “Differential grasshopper”
6 years ago: “Travel day”
7 years ago: “Pipevine Swallowtail”
8 years ago: “Humility”
9 years ago: “Scullers’ paradise!”

[ IMG_1618S105x70ACstm :: 60mm ]
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very interesting composition! Do you expect to get overseas with your photo box?
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise