Mimi’s next project by rhoing
Photo 3318

Mimi’s next project

This is a doll bed that was Clare’s mom’s when she was a little girl, so it’s 70–80 years old. Out of the attic, but in dire need of refinishing.

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a wonderful heirloom to pass on! I hope we'll get to see the job all finished. =)
January 18th, 2021  
