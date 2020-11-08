Sign up
Photo 3318
Mimi’s next project
This is a doll bed that was Clare’s mom’s when she was a little girl, so it’s 70–80 years old. Out of the attic, but in dire need of refinishing.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Maple leaf”
4 years ago:
“Election Day in the U.S.: What direction?”
(Hmmm…)
5 years ago:
“Antique china”
6 years ago:
“Forgot I had this…”
7 years ago:
“Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata)”
8 years ago:
“Green curves”
9 years ago:
“‘GIVE THANKS’ for ‘home’…”
[ PXL_20201108_195252052A675x9tm :: cell phone ]
8th November 2020
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a wonderful heirloom to pass on! I hope we'll get to see the job all finished. =)
January 18th, 2021
