“Forever Saluki” by rhoing
Photo 3320

“Forever Saluki”

Been meaning to photograph this new sculpture on campus, with the campus’ iconic clock tower in the background, but I’m not very happy with the result. I may have to go back and try, try again…
Taken while out on a bike ride since it was not a rowing day at the lake and the indoor rower hasn’t arrived yet.
» “Centerpiece statue now in place at Saluki Alumni Plaza”
» John Medwedeff Sculptor+Metalsmith

10th November 2020 10th Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
909% complete

