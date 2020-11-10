Sign up
Photo 3320
“Forever Saluki”
Been meaning to photograph this new sculpture on campus, with the campus’ iconic clock tower in the background, but I’m not very happy with the result. I may have to go back and try, try again…
Taken while out on a bike ride since it was not a rowing day at the lake and the indoor rower hasn’t arrived yet.
»
“Centerpiece statue now in place at Saluki Alumni Plaza”
»
John Medwedeff Sculptor+Metalsmith
Looking back
1 year ago:
“First, Las Vegas [Travel day]”
One of our last trips…
2 years ago:
“Fund raising merch”
3 years ago:
“Help!! No clue! [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“‘Mutinus caninus’ [Filler #eleventy-billion … or 26]”
5 years ago:
“Sigh: just keep Tuesdays open…”
6 years ago:
“Small progress, but progress”
7 years ago:
“Day 1 of Captivity. Reflections & refractions”
8 years ago:
“Last butterfly of the year…”
9 years ago:
“Of hearth and home…”
[ PXL_20201110_212057795.PORTRAIT-01.COVER_S9x675Atm :: cell phone ]
10th November 2020
10th Nov 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3320
photos
48
followers
35
following
909% complete
View this month »
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
10th November 2020 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
sculpture
,
illinois
,
siuc
,
dawgs
,
saluki
,
carbondale
,
tm-p4a
,
forever saluki
