Packaging [Filler #194]

Since yesterday's post was a “time-travel” post, this is, technically, a “filler” (taken last evening). This Concept2 indoor rower comes in one box. While “some assembly” is required, there are only five components that have to be assembled: the rail (with the rolling seat already loaded, foreground); the flywheel assembly; two legs; the casters that permit rolling on the floor. Actually joining the parts wasn't as simple as you might think, but it's done and I digress.
I'm so impressed with modern-day packaging. Some boxes — even very sturdy ones — are not secured with tape or staples, merely flaps of cardboard folded into each other:
» example.
But also, the way products are packaged for shipping:
» example.