Packaging [Filler #194] by rhoing
Photo 3325

Since yesterday's post was a “time-travel” post, this is, technically, a “filler” (taken last evening). This Concept2 indoor rower comes in one box. While “some assembly” is required, there are only five components that have to be assembled: the rail (with the rolling seat already loaded, foreground); the flywheel assembly; two legs; the casters that permit rolling on the floor. Actually joining the parts wasn't as simple as you might think, but it's done and I digress.

I'm so impressed with modern-day packaging. Some boxes — even very sturdy ones — are not secured with tape or staples, merely flaps of cardboard folded into each other:
» example.

But also, the way products are packaged for shipping:
» example.

That an 8' indoor rower comes in such a compact shipping container, with custom-molded styrofoam blocks to prevent shifting during shipment fascinates me.
» Post-secondary programs in packaging science in the U.S.

[ PXL_20201114_153206825S675x9Atm :: cell phone ]
15th November 2020 15th Nov 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Photo Details

