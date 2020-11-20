Previous
The brain is so fascinating… by rhoing
Photo 3331

The brain is so fascinating…

I was struck by a recent “heart” post from Corinne — probably in November — and seemed to recall that my college calculus book had an analytic expression that graphs as a heart shape. So I went to my bookshelf, but did not see my college textbook. I found the blue book in the photo, pulled it out and looked up cycloid in the index. While a cycloid is the top part of a heart shape, what I found in the blue textbook didn't “look” right. I haven't referenced my college calculus book very often in the last three or more decades, but I just didn't feel mentally “comfortable” looking in the additional textbook I had picked up somewhere over the years. So where's my college calculus book?? Surely I didn't get rid of it.

After more searching, I found my textbook and everything looked right. And that's the point of this post. The memories we construct are often more detailed than we think. Reading a book, we sometimes have to go back and remind ourselves about something we've already read but didn't necessarily think it was going to be important. We have a sense that it was on a left-hand page, or it was at the bottom of a page or the page had a coffee splatter on it. As the title of the post goes, the brain is so fascinating.

Note. I'm sure many of you were going to correct me, but “cycloid” was the wrong term to search. A heart-shaped curve is called a cardioid. Isn't that clever? And for Corinne and others, you're welcome to focus on the graphs here: heart curves.

@cocobella One of your posts sent me on this quest and another fascination with “memory”—
January 25th, 2021  
