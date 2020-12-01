Pandemic Puzzle #26 (at least)

Quotes in the puzzle:
» “Read the best books first, or you may not have a chance to read them at all.” ―Henry David Thoreau*
» “A book is a dream that you hold in your hand” (chalk on the sidewalk).
» “The only important thing in a book is the meaning that it has for you” (on the slate board).
* From Wikipedia entry: “The book’s first draft was completed while Thoreau was living at Walden Pond (1845–47). He was unable to find a publisher, however, and therefore had it published at his own expense. Few copies sold and he was left with several hundred extras and went into debt. A slightly revised version of A Week, based on corrections Thoreau had made himself, was published in 1868, six years after his death.”