Previous
Next
Neal + Grace by rhoing
Photo 3364

Neal + Grace

I warned the kids that I wanted to get family & couple photos this trip. I got the family-of-four yesterday, which was more difficult with a 3-year old and a 2½-month old. :-\

This finishes Year 10 on 365. Lots of misses, of course, especially in the last three-ish years.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Wait! Isn’t the “baby” supposed to be *in* the stroller?”
2 years ago: “Grace & Neal” (!)
3 years ago: “End of Year #7
4 years ago: “All worn out (completes Year #6)”
5 years ago: “17th Street Barbecue”
6 years ago: “3-frame packing day…”
7 years ago: “One-frame day”
8 years ago: “Sandwich day”
9 years ago: #365

[ IMG_2057S75x825tm :: 60mm ]
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice smiles you captured here! Congrats on finishing your 10th!
March 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise