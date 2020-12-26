Sign up
Photo 3364
Neal + Grace
I warned the kids that I wanted to get family & couple photos this trip. I got the family-of-four yesterday, which was more difficult with a 3-year old and a 2½-month old. :-\
This finishes Year 10 on 365.
Lots of misses, of course, especially in the last three-ish years.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Wait! Isn’t the “baby” supposed to be *in* the stroller?”
2 years ago:
“Grace & Neal”
(!)
3 years ago:
“End of
Year #7
”
4 years ago:
“All worn out (completes
Year #6
)”
5 years ago:
“17th Street Barbecue”
6 years ago:
“3-frame packing day…”
7 years ago:
“One-frame day”
8 years ago:
“Sandwich day”
9 years ago:
“
#365
”
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3364
photos
49
followers
35
following
921% complete
Tags
children
,
couple
,
flash
,
year 10
,
tmgrace
,
tm60mm
,
tmneal
,
tmflash
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice smiles you captured here! Congrats on finishing your 10th!
March 9th, 2021
