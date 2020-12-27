Previous
Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn by rhoing
Photo 3365

Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn

11½ weeks old. This is one “chill” baby.

27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! How precious is that little man!
March 10th, 2021  
