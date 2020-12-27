Sign up
Photo 3365
Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn
11½ weeks old. This is one “chill” baby.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny [Travel day filler]”
3 years ago:
“Year 8 begins: another travel day”
4 years ago:
“Travel day: Year #7 begins”
5 years ago:
“Travel day”
6 years ago:
“Grandma’s house”
7 years ago:
“Three of Mom’s granddaughters”
8 years ago:
“No picnic today”
9 years ago:
“Mom’s guest room”
10 years ago:
“Noah Webster Home (my first post)”
[ PXL_20201227_123218319.PORTRAIT_S9x675CbR-20tm :: cell phone ]
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3365
photos
49
followers
35
following
921% complete
View this month »
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
27th December 2020 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
grandson
,
grandchild
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! How precious is that little man!
March 10th, 2021
