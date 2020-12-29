Previous
I need to practice my selfie-smile by rhoing
Photo 3367

I need to practice my selfie-smile

Anniversary walk around Walden Pond with Clare. This fine woman has tolerated me and living with me for 41 years…

From Wikipedia: “Walden Pond is a lake in Concord, Massachusetts, in the United States. A famous example of a kettle hole, it was formed by retreating glaciers 10,000–12,000 years ago. The pond is protected as part of Walden Pond State Reservation, a 335-acre (136 ha) state park and recreation site managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The reservation was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962 for its association with the writer Henry David Thoreau (1817–1862), whose two years living in a cabin on its shore provided the foundation for his famous 1854 work, Walden; or, Life in the Woods. The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 ensured federal support for the preservation of the pond.”
» Official Massachusetts State Park site

Seriously? I'm still the first-and-only 365er to tag Walden Pond in a post?
https://365project.org/tags/waldenpond » nothing
https://365project.org/tags/walden-pond » nothing
https://365project.org/tags/walden pond » just my posts

