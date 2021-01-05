Previous
Next
Christmas present by rhoing
Photo 3372

Christmas present

Not a very interesting post, but I'm out of ideas and motivation after ten years and staying close to home during “Covid-time,” with only occasional trips to see the kids and Clare's mom. As a result, there are going to be lots of date-gaps between posts and I have some pride regarding what I'll use as fillers.

Ideally, gifts are things you want or would find useful, but that you wouldn't buy for yourself. I have had the red case for driver bits for decades maybe? But it's a clam-shell kind of case and not terribly convenient to use. So I asked for a different style and I was happy to load it up today (and throw away the red case). The bottom layer of the new one is a rectangular magnet so it sticks to the the top of my rolling tool chest and it holds the bits in place, too. This will be so much more convenient to use. Thank you, Jenny.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Utensil rest”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Blanket of frost”
 4 years ago: “What’s in *your* attic?”
 5 years ago: “Common geranium”
 6 years ago: “Brassavola cucullata”
 7 years ago: “Doormat”
 8 years ago: “‘Nature’s popcorn’?”
 9 years ago: “How ‘bad’ do Roland & I have the rowing ‘bug’?”
10 years ago: “*Not* “one of the most famous henges”…”

[ PXL_20210105_171151486S96x85tm :: cell phone ]
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! I guess I have no pride for fillers. Nice present!
March 12th, 2021  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam And here's a strategy for catching up when you're seven weeks behind in posting: just take photos every third day. Catch up in no time!
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise