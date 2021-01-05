Christmas present

Not a very interesting post, but I'm out of ideas and motivation after ten years and staying close to home during “Covid-time,” with only occasional trips to see the kids and Clare's mom. As a result, there are going to be lots of date-gaps between posts and I have some pride regarding what I'll use as fillers.
Ideally, gifts are things you want or would find useful, but that you wouldn't buy for yourself. I have had the red case for driver bits for decades maybe? But it's a clam-shell kind of case and not terribly convenient to use. So I asked for a different style and I was happy to load it up today (and throw away the red case). The bottom layer of the new one is a rectangular magnet so it sticks to the the top of my rolling tool chest and it holds the bits in place, too. This will be so much more convenient to use. Thank you, Jenny.