Previous
Next
Cutting cables by rhoing
Photo 3374

Cutting cables

We canceled our satellite TV service. It leaves us with no live TV for the moment, but we never watch anything live except when I watch the occasional football, basketball, or hockey game. But given “sports in the time of Covid,” with truncated or suspended seasons, cancelled games and the generally “asterisked” notations that will populate standings and records going forward, it hasn't been much of a loss.

This is the inside of a DVR that is so old that the satellite service initially didn't want it back. Rep on the phone said don't return the DVR. Then I received an email that said return the DVR and the return instructions online indidate that I have to return the LNBF from the roof installation, too. Sigh. So I'll have to go up on the roof later.

“Bonus” from inside this DVR: Unknown bug (Order Cockroaches and Termites (Order Blattodea: Cockroaches & Termites — gulp).

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Tennessee Brew Works [Travel day ETSOOI]”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Seemannia sylvatica”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Uninspired”
 6 years ago: “New growth”
 7 years ago: “Saint David”
 8 years ago: “Back to a “routine”? [SOOC]”
 9 years ago: “Three rows in a row!”
10 years ago: “Thom’s Jerrys”

[ PXL_20210109_160537351.PORTRAIT_S9x675B20C15tm :: cell phone ]
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise