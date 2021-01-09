Cutting cables

We canceled our satellite TV service. It leaves us with no live TV for the moment, but we never watch anything live except when I watch the occasional football, basketball, or hockey game. But given “sports in the time of Covid,” with truncated or suspended seasons, cancelled games and the generally “asterisked” notations that will populate standings and records going forward, it hasn't been much of a loss.
This is the inside of a DVR that is so old that the satellite service initially didn't want it back. Rep on the phone said don't return the DVR. Then I received an email that said return the DVR and the return instructions online indidate that I have to return the LNBF from the roof installation, too. Sigh. So I'll have to go up on the roof later.