One of the things I miss in retirement [Filler]

Problem-solving. A FB friend posted a piece from Popular Mechanics, “MIT Applicants Had to Solve This Viral Math Puzzle on the 1876 Entrance Exam.” Here's the problem: “A father said to his son, ‘Two years ago I was three times as old as you; but in fourteen years I shall be only twice as old as you.’ What were the ages of each?” This is my 7-line solution for the father's age (F) and the son's age (S).
A much more interesting problem that's been going around the internet since at least last fall is the “hanging cable” problem. This one is complicated enough and intriguing enough that I developed a somewhat sophisticated Excel spreadsheet to consider arbitrary cases, not just the one that's allegedly asked of job applicants at Amazon.