“Some assembly required” [Filler]

Finally replacing two pieces of furniture in our family room. This replaces a 20-year old coffee table that's part of my medical history and the matching piece is a 25-year old TV cabinet. Thirty maybe? Regardless of age, it's long been time for a new TV cabinet, but we haven't been able to find anything we liked. Even willing to spend a bit more on “fine furniture” (which seems to be a slowly-disappearing craft). This coffee table will probably not have the quality and precision of a Ben Napier piece, but given the lower tolerances of modern machining, it's pretty amazing how well these kits go together.
The filename fooled me into thinking this was taken on the 21st, but now I see this was taken last night, so technically it's — sigh — another filler.