Pulled pork in a couple days by rhoing
Photo 3386

Pulled pork in a couple days

Too big for my countertop container, so I had to resort to a picnic cooler … and still had to cut the roast into two pieces. It'll cook this way at 165°F for 48 hours. Our good friend Jeanne grew up a farmgirl, and her family still runs a pig farm a couple hours away. Her birthday is this week and since we still can't have her and Raymond here for a nice dinner, we're taking a "down payment" to their house. We're doing a comfort food sort of theme: pulled pork sandwiches (Clare is making the home-made buns) and crock pot baked beans.

We're also sharing some of the pulled pork with our good friend Bobbie. This is going to be a lot of meat!

[ PXL_20210127_171635290S9x675tm :: cell phone ]
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
927% complete

