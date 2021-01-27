Pulled pork in a couple days

Too big for my countertop container, so I had to resort to a picnic cooler … and still had to cut the roast into two pieces. It'll cook this way at 165°F for 48 hours. Our good friend Jeanne grew up a farmgirl, and her family still runs a pig farm a couple hours away. Her birthday is this week and since we still can't have her and Raymond here for a nice dinner, we're taking a "down payment" to their house. We're doing a comfort food sort of theme: pulled pork sandwiches (Clare is making the home-made buns) and crock pot baked beans.
We're also sharing some of the pulled pork with our good friend Bobbie. This is going to be a lot of meat!