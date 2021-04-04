Sign up
Photo 3446
Out for an Easter Sunday walk
Almost six months old.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Recycling changes [Lame post #102]”
2 years ago:
“Yeaaahhh… [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Huh. Seemed more like”
4 years ago:
“‘Salix discolor,’ male, ‘past flower’”
5 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed flower stems in vase”
6 years ago:
“Hyacinthus orientalis”
7 years ago:
“Mexican viper”
8 years ago:
“Rain lily”
9 years ago:
“Floral stemware?”
10 years ago:
“Day 100”
[ PXL_20210404_145627795.PORTRAIT_S12x9Pstm :: cell phone ]
4th April 2021
4th Apr 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
baby
,
grandson
,
grandchild
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So very adorable and sweet!
May 30th, 2021
