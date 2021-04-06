Previous
Model-building for big kids by rhoing
Photo 3448

Model-building for big kids

Our younger son-in-law likes to build models. Some are very intricate and detailed. This one is in three parts: Dragon Coaster, Skate Park, and the Motor Kit.

The components:
· Laser-cut birch wood parts
· Metal axles
· Marbles
· Motor
· Battery box
· Tinkineer graphic novel with assembly instructions

» This kit online: Marbleocity Marble Runs

Also photographed today (future fillers?):
» UGears Treasure Box
» CubicFun 3D Musee du Louvre Puzzle LED Architecture Building Model Kit

