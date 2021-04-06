Sign up
Photo 3448
Model-building for big kids
Our younger son-in-law likes to build models. Some are very intricate and detailed. This one is in three parts: Dragon Coaster, Skate Park, and the Motor Kit.
The components:
· Laser-cut birch wood parts
· Metal axles
· Marbles
· Motor
· Battery box
· Tinkineer graphic novel with assembly instructions
» This kit online:
Marbleocity Marble Runs
Also photographed today (future fillers?):
»
UGears Treasure Box
»
CubicFun 3D Musee du Louvre Puzzle LED Architecture Building Model Kit
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Testing the P&S zoom”
2 years ago:
“Now obsolete at the Rec [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Lily”
4 years ago:
“Does your supermarket have ‘Topppings’?”
5 years ago:
“Air travel infrastructure”
6 years ago:
“American sweet gum”
7 years ago:
“Wildflower or weed?”
8 years ago:
“Easter Peeps!”
9 years ago:
“Japanese maple”
10 years ago:
“Morning has broken…”
[ PXL_20210406_171258053.PORTRAITe020ccwS12x8Atm :: cell phone ]
6th April 2021
6th Apr 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3448
photos
48
followers
33
following
944% complete
View this month »
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
6th April 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
marbles
,
skate park
,
tm-p4a
,
marbleocity
,
wood-model
,
dragon coaster
