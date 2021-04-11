Sign up
Photo 3453
A happy Mimi on her birthday [Travel-day Filler]
Today was Day 2 of the drive home.
What's a good friend? Someone who leaves a casserole in your frig that you just have to pop in the oven when you get home from two days of driving. Thank you, Bobbie!
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Church set-up under shelter-in-place”
2 years ago:
“Day One (finally!)”
3 years ago:
“Hollerith cards”
4 years ago:
“Crocus vernus 'Striped Beauty'”
5 years ago:
“Blended ‘winglet’”
6 years ago:
“2-frame day”
7 years ago:
“Big yawn!”
8 years ago:
“3-frame day”
9 years ago:
“Floral ‘Russian dolls’?”
10 years ago:
“Rainy Days and Mondays…”
[ PXL_20210409_201538611.PORTRAIT_S12x9A :: cell phone ]
11th April 2021
11th Apr 21
Tags
grandson
,
filler
,
grandchild
,
tmfiller
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
