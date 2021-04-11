Previous
A happy Mimi on her birthday [Travel-day Filler]
A happy Mimi on her birthday [Travel-day Filler]

Today was Day 2 of the drive home.
What's a good friend? Someone who leaves a casserole in your frig that you just have to pop in the oven when you get home from two days of driving. Thank you, Bobbie!

[ PXL_20210409_201538611.PORTRAIT_S12x9A :: cell phone ]
11th April 2021

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

