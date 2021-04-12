Sign up
Photo 3454
Stone Zoo [Filler]
Stone Zoo
, Stoneham, Massachusetts
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Day Two: Our very own ‘clean room’…”
3 years ago:
“Airport parking office”
4 years ago:
“Skunk cabbage [filler]”
5 years ago:
“A new-to-me butterfly!”
6 years ago:
“‘Whirligigs’? What did you call these as a kid?”
7 years ago:
“Sunny”
8 years ago:
“Purple heart”
9 years ago:
“Pink swirls in green”
10 years ago:
“‘What a Diff’rence a Day Makes’!”
[ PXL_20210408_171132672.PORTRAIT_S9x9 :: cell phone ]
12th April 2021
12th Apr 21
1
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3454
photos
47
followers
32
following
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
8th April 2021 1:11pm
Tags
bird
,
massachusetts
,
flamingo
,
stoneham
,
tmbirds
,
stone zoo
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Well done! Such a beautiful bird.
June 22nd, 2021
